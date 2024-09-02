Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

