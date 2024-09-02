Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,967 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

