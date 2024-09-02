Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,654 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,301,000 after acquiring an additional 295,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

