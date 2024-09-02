Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,188,563 shares in the company, valued at $60,743,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,912. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

