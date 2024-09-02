Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

