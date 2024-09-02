Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $256.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

