Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,607 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

EW stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

