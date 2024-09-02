Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $299.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.19.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

