International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.