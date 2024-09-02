International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $202.13 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $202.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

