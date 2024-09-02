International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Down 6.6% in August

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $51.83 on Monday. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $3,074,086. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 102.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in International Seaways by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Seaways

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.