International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Down 6.6% in August

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $51.83 on Monday. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $3,074,086. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 102.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in International Seaways by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

