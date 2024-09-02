iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,582,000 after buying an additional 229,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

