iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

