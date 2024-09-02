iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $43.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.