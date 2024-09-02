iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWR stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.