iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.