iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DVY opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.