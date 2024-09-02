iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

