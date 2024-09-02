iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $120.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

