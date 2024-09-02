J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,419.8 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSNSF opened at $3.89 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
