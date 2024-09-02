J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,419.8 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSNSF opened at $3.89 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

