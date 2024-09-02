Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 249,889 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $109.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

