Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.9 days.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

