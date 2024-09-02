Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 566.9 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAF opened at $28.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $29.78.
