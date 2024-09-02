JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $906.03 million and approximately $59.75 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

