John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TNF LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $58.88 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
