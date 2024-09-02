Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.86 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47. The company has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

