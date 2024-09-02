Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.86 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

