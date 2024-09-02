Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $29.88 on Monday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

