Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives $81.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.60.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. Knife River has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knife River by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Knife River by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

