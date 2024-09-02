Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Increased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 151.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

