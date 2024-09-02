Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.73.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $182.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.