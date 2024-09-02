Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.73.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
