Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMY opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This is a boost from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

