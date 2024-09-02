Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.
Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.