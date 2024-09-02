Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

