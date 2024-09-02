LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Update

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LIQT opened at $3.03 on Monday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

