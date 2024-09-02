Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $668,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $87,451,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $393.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.12. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.