Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 16,990 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $630,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

