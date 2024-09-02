Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

