Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $6.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $2.45 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
