Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 7th

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 11.4 %
Malayan Banking Berhad stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
