MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MannKind

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

Institutional Trading of MannKind

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,997 shares of company stock worth $1,089,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74 and a beta of 1.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.