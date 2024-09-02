Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $227.51 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $228.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

