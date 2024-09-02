Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 643 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.