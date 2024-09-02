Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 643 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.
Independent Bank Price Performance
INDB stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.