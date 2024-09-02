Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $483.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

