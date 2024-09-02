Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

