MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $185.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,929,359.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

