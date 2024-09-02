MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.07 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,497,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,245,000 after purchasing an additional 364,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 12,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,382,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $224.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.88 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.