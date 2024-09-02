MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $265,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $341.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.98 and a 200-day moving average of $324.93. The stock has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

