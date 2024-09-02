MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $960.02 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $892.64 and its 200 day moving average is $822.54. The company has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,283 shares of company stock worth $805,651,743. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.