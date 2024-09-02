Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s 3rd Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,891,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,597,382,000 after purchasing an additional 244,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $521.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Peggy Alford sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $503,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,078 shares of company stock valued at $200,792,168. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

