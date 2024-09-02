MetisDAO Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $31.34 or 0.00053537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $186.68 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,383.48 or 0.99731752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.27069771 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $4,211,028.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

